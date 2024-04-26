SPLM: No election postponement deal between Kiir and Machar

The SPLM has denounced recent media reports suggesting the postponement of the upcoming elections scheduled for the end of this year.

According to media reports, SPLM-IO official says both President Salva Kiir and his first deputy Dr. Riek Machar have agreed to postpone the 2024 elections.

The report cited that the main leader of the peace accord agreed to postpone the elections and extend the transitional period.

It added that they agreed in principle to the idea of the postponement.

The unnamed official stated that the leaders agreed to form a team of experts to work on the terms of the agreement, including the election timetables and schedules.

Speaking at a press conference this morning, the official spokesperson for the SPLM Daniel Badagbu, stated that the leaders did not agree to postpone the elections.

Daniel refuted the media reports, describing them as fabricated.

He clarified that the decision to postpone the elections cannot be unilateral but must involve all parties to the peace agreement.

Daniel further stated that the general elections will be held as scheduled in December 2024.

“We’re here to categorically denounce that rumor to say His Excellency comrade Salva Kiir has not discussed any or struck any deal with the First President regarding the postponement of the elections,” Daniel said.

“The election will be in December 2024 and that is the date scheduled for this election,” he said.

“The SPLM is a member of the peace agreement and with our partners together if there is anything to do with the passing information about the election it will be done gently with all the peace partners. It will not be done single-handedly or it will not be done behind the doors.”

