Sumbeiyo extends invitation to Gen. Buay for Nairobi peace talks

The Kenyan Chief Mediator Lazarus Sumbeiyo has invited the Chairman of the South Sudan People’s Movement Major General Stephen Buay Rolnyang to ongoing South Sudan peace talks in Nairobi.

Sumbeiyo initially invited General Buay on the 2nd of May 2024, citing a directive by Kenyan President William Ruto.

The invite noted that the High-Level Mediation for South Sudan is an important regional peace and stability process, an objective Kenya keenly seeks to achieve.

It commended the South Sudan People’s Movement’s determination to resolve the disputes with the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity and other parties through peaceful means.

But General Buay raised security and safety concerns.

Yesterday, the Chief Mediator responded to concern and extended President Rutos’ assurance of his safety saying the Kenya Head of State has provided a detailed security guarantee to Gen. Buay

Sumbeyo quoted Mr Ruto’s writing in the letter as saying; “I hereby give you my unequivocal assurance to you and all South Sudanese that your security within Kenyan territory will guaranteed. I have issued directives to the relevant security agencies to put in place the necessary protocols to ensure that your personal security as well as that of your family, delegations, associates and indeed all South Sudanese in Kenya assured during the talks and beyond.”

General Sumbeiy0 added that the measures have been implemented and urged Gen Buay to attend the mediation as soon as possible and join other South Sudanese in the search for peace.

