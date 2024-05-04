Ugandan govt closes Karuma Dam bridge

Uganda National Roads Authority has announced the closure of Karuma Bridge on Monday citing the bridge structure have deteriorated.

“Karuma Bridge will be closed to all lorries, trailers and buses from Monday 06th May 2024. Only passenger vehicles carrying up to 28 passengers will be allowed to use the bridge.

“The continued exposure of the bridge to the ever-increasing heavy traffic is likely to accelerate its deterioration and serviceability, if not addressed in time,” it said.

UNRA said it has commenced the process of identifying a competent contractor who will undertake the restoration of the bridge structure as quickly as possible.

The intervention is expected to be completed in 03 months. In the meantime, UNRA has identified alternative routes to all road users.

According to the advisory, “Motorists from Kampala heading to Gulu/West Nile are advised to use Luwero — Kafu – Masindi – Paraa (Murchison Falls National Park) to connect to Pakwach or Gulu via Olwiyo and vice versa from motorists from Gulu/West Nile.”

While Motorists to Lira are directed to use Iganga – Nakalama – Tirinyi – Pallisa – Kumi – Soroti – Lira and vice versa.

“The Government of Uganda is currently fast-tracking the process to secure funding for the construction of a new bridge at Karuma as a long-term solution,” UNRA added.

