Parliament summons VP Igga over causes of impending hunger

The National Legislative Assembly has resolved to summon Vice President, Dr. James Wani Igga over what they called looming hunger in the country.

The decision comes after the lawmakers deliberated a motion raised by a lawmaker from Mayom County, Unity State concerning a hunger situation in the area.

However, according to members of the August house, hunger is not only felt in Mayom but in all parts of South Sudan.

They questioned where the revenues generated from the oil, minerals, and other sectors area are being managed.

Some legislators had even suggested the closure of the parliament over failure to pay salaries of civil servants including legislators.

Another lawmaker, Murad, said that South Sudan has oil and non-oil resources that can pay the salaries of all state employees including constitutional post holders.

The lawmakers decided that Vic President Wani Igga who is in charge of the Economic Cluster along with the Eastern Equatoria Governor explain the activities of mining gold in his state.

They also opted to summon the governors of Upper Nile and Unity states as well as the Chief Administrator of the Ruweng Administrative Area.

After extensive deliberations, the Parliament decided to summon Dr. James Wani, who is in charge of the Economic Cluster, Governor of Eastern Equatoria State Luis Lobong, and the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs.

Oliver Mori Benjamin, the spokesperson of the National Legislative Assembly told journalists the parliament has decided to summon VP Wani Igga to explain the courses for looming hunger.

“The Parliament decided to summon the Economic Cluster that has some Ministries headed by the Chairman of the Economic Cluster Dr. Professor James Wani,” said Mori.

“The Vice President will appear in the preliminary together with the members of the economic cluster to explain to the Parliament the courses for the looming hunger in the Republic of South Sudan,” he said.

“The members expressed their concern or revenues that are being collected whether it is from fuel or none oil revenue and other sources of income.”

