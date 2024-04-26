One wounded, houses burned as bandits attack Tambura

The commissioner of Tambura County of Western Equatoria State reported two separate attacks by unidentified assailants leaving one man injured and eight houses burned.

Commissioner Mathew Mabenge said the first incident occurred at 8:30 PM on Thursday in Lingemo Boma where armed bandits attacked the residence of a sub chief and set his house on fire.

Mathew Mabenge said the second attack occurred at 2 AM on Friday in Tambura town, where seven houses were burned down and one person was injured.

He stated that the assailants tried to kidnapped the sub-chief in Lingemo Boma at the border with Central African Republic, adding that the chief escaped.

According to the commissioner, an investigation has been launched to trace the attackers.

“At 8:30 they started with a sub chief house, they went to his house and started shooting and they burned his house all down. They decided to arrest him but he survived he is well now,” Mabenge narrated.

“From there, they came here and started shooting and burning houses, I managed to send the security organs to rescue the situation. The security is calm, but we are still investigating.”

The local official said the unknown assailants were in big number and caused panic among the locals.

He said an unspecified number of civilians are now sheltering at the protection of civilians site.

He added that a nighttime curfew has been imposed and the county authorities will deploy forces to patrol the affected areas.

“The civilians are panicking and most of them left their houses to go and settle in the protection of civilians site, but after a while when I finish with the security meeting, I am going to advise them to go to their respective places.”

