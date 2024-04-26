26th April 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | States   |   One wounded, houses burned as bandits attack Tambura

One wounded, houses burned as bandits attack Tambura

Author: Baria Johnson | Published: 1 hour ago

Barricade tape for crime scene (Courtesy)

The commissioner of Tambura County of Western Equatoria State reported two separate attacks by unidentified assailants leaving one man injured and eight houses burned.

Commissioner Mathew Mabenge said the first incident occurred at 8:30 PM on Thursday in Lingemo Boma where armed bandits attacked the residence of a sub chief and set his house on fire.

Mathew Mabenge said the second attack occurred at 2 AM on Friday in Tambura town, where seven houses were burned down and one person was injured.

He stated that the assailants tried to kidnapped the sub-chief in Lingemo Boma at the border with Central African Republic, adding that the chief escaped.

According to the commissioner, an investigation has been launched to trace the attackers.

“At 8:30 they started with a sub chief house, they went to his house and started shooting and they burned his house all down. They decided to arrest him but he survived he is well now,” Mabenge narrated.

“From there, they came here and started shooting and burning houses, I managed to send the security organs to rescue the situation. The security is calm, but we are still investigating.”

The local official said the unknown assailants were in big number and caused panic among the locals.

He said an unspecified number of civilians are now sheltering at the protection of civilians site.

He added that a nighttime curfew has been imposed and the county authorities will deploy forces to patrol the affected areas.

“The civilians are panicking and most of them left their houses to go and settle in the protection of civilians site, but after a while when I finish with the security meeting, I am going to advise them to go to their respective places.”

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Currently on air

18:00:00 - 18:55:00

Score-sheet

Listen Live
Popular Stories
S. African company completes aerial survey of Jonglei oil reserve 1

S. African company completes aerial survey of Jonglei oil reserve

Published Monday, April 22, 2024

Abyei urges SSPDF to withdraw from airport 2

Abyei urges SSPDF to withdraw from airport

Published Saturday, April 20, 2024

Bentiu oil refinery to be operational in 8 months: official 3

Bentiu oil refinery to be operational in 8 months: official

Published Sunday, April 21, 2024

South Sudanese artist recounts escaping human traffickers in Thailand 4

South Sudanese artist recounts escaping human traffickers in Thailand

Published Tuesday, April 23, 2024

South African oil firm set to begin exploration in Jonglei State 5

South African oil firm set to begin exploration in Jonglei State

Published Saturday, April 20, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Goc tasked to strengthen diplomatic ties with neighbouring nations

Published 30 mins ago

NBGs parliament speaker defends recess decision

Published 37 mins ago

South Sudan to experience week of heat stress, heavy rains: SSMS

Published 49 mins ago

SPLM: No election postponement deal between Kiir and Machar

Published 1 hour ago

One wounded, houses burned as bandits attack Tambura

Published 1 hour ago

South Sudan oil to resume flow via Sudan in two months: Agar

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
26th April 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!