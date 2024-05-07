‘1,000 SSPDF troops deployed to Tambura,’ says Futuyo

One thousand SSPDF troops have been deployed to the troubled area of Tambura, according to the governor of Western Equatoria State.

Alfred Futuyo directed the forces to suppress bandit activity until law and order is reinstated in the county.

Additionally, he mentioned that some troops would be stationed along the borders with DR Congo and the Central African Republic.

Futuyo cautioned that the state government will not condone the presence of bandits within the unsettled state.

“We have deployed one thousand soldiers in Tambura, if it takes two months, how is it going to be, and those politicians and communities from both sides should start peace from Juba,” said Governor Futuyo.

“It can come here and go to Wau and it can come to Tambura because I am not going to take away these soldiers till peace comes to Tambura,” he said.

“The army is one and there’s no army belonging to so and so or someone else, the army is one, the orders that I put for this army to stay in Tambura.

“We will deploy this army in all these borders of Central Africa, DR Congo, and South Sudan and any criminal that we find there, we will not tolerate him.”

