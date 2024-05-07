Thousands of returnees languishing in Northern Bahr el Ghazal -official

Thousands of internally displaced persons are in dire need of food assistance in Northern Bahr el Ghazal , according to the state Relief and Rehabilitation Commission.

The commission’s chairperson Lual Awach is appealing for a quick response to address the desperate situation of returnees who are in dire need of food assistance in the state.

He told Eye Eadio on Tuesday that the returnees have stuck on transit and unable to go to their respective destinations due to lack of transportation.

“Am appealing to the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management for intervention by lobbying to all humanitarian agencies and well-wishers for a quick response since the situation of the returnees getting worse day by day.

“I am also appealing to all humanitarian agencies operating in Northern Bahr Al Gazal State for urgent response to returnees by providing food assistance,” he said.

Awach said the situation of the returnees is worsening day by day with most of them camped in schools, under trees and in open places in the main town.

“Now when you come to Aweil town, there are returnees sleeping in the public schools, come on the streets, others under the tress, and even the open places in the main town.”

According to the Relief and Rehabilitation Commission in the State, there are estimated 52,55 returnees in the state.

