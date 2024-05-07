7th May 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Humanitarian | National News | News   |   Thousands of returnees languishing in Northern Bahr el Ghazal -official

Thousands of returnees languishing in Northern Bahr el Ghazal -official

Author: Baria Johnson | Published: 2 hours ago

Photo|Courtesy

Thousands of internally displaced persons are in dire need of food assistance in Northern Bahr el Ghazal , according to the state Relief and Rehabilitation Commission.

The commission’s chairperson Lual Awach is appealing for a quick response to address the desperate situation of returnees who are in dire need of food assistance in the state.

He told Eye Eadio on Tuesday that the returnees have stuck on transit and unable to go to their respective destinations due to lack of transportation.

“Am appealing to the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management for intervention by lobbying to all humanitarian agencies and well-wishers for a quick response since the situation of the returnees getting worse day by day.

“I am also appealing to all humanitarian agencies operating in Northern Bahr Al Gazal State for urgent response to returnees by providing food assistance,” he said.

Awach said the situation of the returnees is worsening day by day with most of them camped in schools, under trees and in open places in the main town.

“Now when you come to Aweil town, there are returnees sleeping in the public schools, come  on the streets, others under the tress, and even the open places in the main town.”

According to the Relief and Rehabilitation Commission in the State, there are estimated 52,55 returnees in the state.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:30:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
CES evicts squatters around NilePet building 1

CES evicts squatters around NilePet building

Published Thursday, May 2, 2024

Ugandan govt closes Karuma Dam bridge 2

Ugandan govt closes Karuma Dam bridge

Published Saturday, May 4, 2024

Kalisto’s lawyer allegedly threatened by security personnel 3

Kalisto’s lawyer allegedly threatened by security personnel

Published Tuesday, April 30, 2024

Govt orders tax exemption on donors, UN agencies with limitations 4

Govt orders tax exemption on donors, UN agencies with limitations

Published Friday, May 3, 2024

S. Sudan to experience another week of heat stress 5

S. Sudan to experience another week of heat stress

Published Wednesday, May 1, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Sumbeiyo extends invitation to Gen. Buay for Nairobi peace talks

Published 19 mins ago

Thousands of returnees languishing in Northern Bahr el Ghazal -official

Published 2 hours ago

‘1,000 SSPDF troops deployed to Tambura,’ says Futuyo

Published 2 hours ago

MP calling for protest was interrogated, says another lawmaker

Published 4 hours ago

National lawmakers to send probe committee to Tambura

Published 22 hours ago

Malakia, Al-Salam Aweil lead national football league standings

Published 22 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
7th May 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!