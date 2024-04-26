South Sudan to experience week of heat stress, heavy rains: SSMS

South Sudan Meteorological Service has predicted that the northern part of the country will experience heat stress while the southern part will be hit by heavy rains in the coming week.

The areas that will suffer heat stress include Renk, Manyo, part of Melut, Fashoda, Panyikang, Malakal, Pariang, Abiemnhom, Twic, Aweil East, Aweil North and Raja.

Temperatures in these areas are projected to range between 32 –36 Degree Celsius or even above the category, leading to heat exhaustion or stroke.

On the other hand, SSMS said moderate temperatures between 24 to 32 Degree Celsius are expected over Yei, Morobo, Lainya, Kajo-keji, Magwi, Ikotos, Budi, part of Kapoeta East and Pibor.

The forecast further said there is a high likelihood of moderate rainfall in most parts of the Country with greater Equatoria region receiving rainfall ranging from 10mm – 120mm.

It adds that the amount of rainfall over most areas in the greater Equatoria region was adequate and had good distribution that will benefit crops growth.

SSMS also stated that excess rains may cause flooding of crops fields, and inaccessibility due to deteriorating road conditions leading to rise in prices of food commodities in the local markets.

The Meteorological Service said other counties expected to receive rains this week include, Pibor, Pochalla, Akobo, Bor South, part of Nyirol and Uror.

Meanwhile, Awerial, south of Yirol West and part of Cueibet are likely to receive light rains.

It further said although there might be improved pastures for livestock, there is also an elevated risk of livestock diseases such as Rift Valley Fever and pneumonia.

The Meteorological Service said it is crucial for the government at all levels and humanitarian organizations to ensure that early warning information and advisories reaches everyone and ensure contingency plans are in place.

On Wednesday, the IGAD Climate Prediction and Application Center anticipated what it calls ‘episodes of elevated heat stress in South Sudan’ from now up to the end of this month.

In its weekly weather forecast released yesterday, ICPAC said temperature is predicted to be warmer than average across the Greater Horn of Africa.

