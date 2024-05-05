535 graduate from Catholic University of South Sudan

Five hundred and thirty-five students have graduated this year from four campuses of the Catholic University of South Sudan.

The event took place at the main Campus in Juba on Saturday.

The students conferred with degrees and diplomas in specialized fields such Economics, Business, Education, Arts and Social Sciences, Agriculture, and Computer Science, have completed from the university’s branches in Yambio, Rumbek and Juba.

Stephen Ameyu Cardinal Mulla, who doubles as the university’s Chancellor and the Chair of the Sudan and South Sudan Bishops Conference affirmed the conferment of degrees and diplomas to the students.

“By the virtue vested on me by the Sudan and South Sudan Catholic Bishops Conference owner of Catholic University of South Sudan. I hereby declare on this day of Saturday the 4th of May, 2024 that those whose names have been called as annual 11th and the 12th groups of graduates of Catholic University of South Sudan in the same order the graduates are awarded diplomas in their area of specializations.”

Cardinal Mulla congratulated the graduates and encouraged them to be agents of change.



It’s not clear how many student obtained First Class Honors, but Angel Leke Omec is one of them.

Leke who studied Bachelors of Education in English and Literature under a church scholarship along with several others, dedicated her certificate to a catholic priest for the support to finish her tertiary education.

“In a special way, I thank Reverend Father Matthew Pagan, the Vice Chancellor of the Catholic University of South Sudan who granted me, and other students university scholarship, without which I would not have stood here.”

Leke has encouraged the university to continue offering scholarships to the needy students to uplift their lives.

“I implore the university to continue granting scholarship to needy students so that they can be empowered to make difference in their lives.”



On what next after college life, Leke said; “It is our responsibility to bring about positive change in our country, and the world by effectively applying the skills and knowledge we acquired not only for ourselves but to make our university proud.”

Kumuru Valerie Mbangi, a student of Catholic University at the Yambio campus is another who graduated with first class honors in Economics.

Mbangi encountered hurdles during his studies as the campus according to him, has ill-equipped labaray and lack reading materials, but relied on the internet to boost his studies and successfully complete his research work.

The graduates are the 11th and 12th batches since the establishment of the university in 2007.

