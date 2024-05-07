245 members of gang groups charged with violence in Juba

At least 245 young men charged with gang violence were on Tuesday arraigned in court in Juba, the police spokesperson Major General Daniel Justine has told Eye Radio.

The suspects were arrested during a police crackdown between November in 2023 and early this year.

Following their arrest, the Interior Ministry in collaboration with Central Equatoria State Legal Department had formed a committee to investigate the suspects.

According to General Justin, the suspects arrested were more than 400 in number, but some of them have be discharged.

“Now we have 245 cases and they have been taken to the court and the court started today. We registered cases of death where some of them killed their colleagues,” Gen. Justin said.



Some of the suspects are being detained in Rajaf Payam of Juba County. “We shall see tomorrow (Wednesday) how many will be convicted, or released, or remain under detention.”

Gen. Justinesaid the cracking down on criminal activities among young people is still ongoing.



Share with friends: Facebook twitter