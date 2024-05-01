1st May 2024
S. Sudan to experience another week of heat stress

S. Sudan to experience another week of heat stress

Author: Emmanuel J Akile | Published: 41 mins ago

Map showing weather forecast in South Sudan. (-)

The IGAD Climate Prediction and Application Center has anticipated yet another week of ‘episodes of elevated heat stress in South Sudan’ starting Monday, 1, 04, 2024.

In its weekly weather forecast released yesterday, the center said temperature is predicted to be warmer than average across the Greater Horn of Africa.

According to environmental health and safety experts, heat stress includes a series of conditions where the body is under stress from overheating.

Heat-related illnesses include heat cramps, heat exhaustion, heat rash, or heat stroke, each with its own symptoms and treatments. Symptoms can range from profuse sweating to dizziness, cessation of sweating, and collapse.

The IGAD Climate Prediction and Application Center now says South Sudan is expected to experience the heat stress from May 1 for seven days.

Other countries that are expected to experience the heat stress within the same period are Sudan, eastern Kenya, and central to southern Somalia.

However, during the same period, the Climate Prediction and Application Center predicted heavy rainfall in parts of central to western Kenya, southern and eastern Ethiopia and central Somalia.

In March, the Ministry of Environment and Forestry issued an extreme heat advisory – forecasting temperatures varying from 41 to 45 degrees Celsius for two weeks in Juba and most parts of South Sudan.

Joseph Africano Bartel, Undersecretary in the Ministry of Environment, urged the public to take precautions and avoid direct exposure to sun rays.

Bartel cautioned the public to avoid tedious outdoor activities during the daytime, stay hydrated, take cool showers, stay indoors as much as possible and avoid direct sunlight.

He also suggested regular check on those most at risk including infants, elderly and critically ill several times a day and advised against leaving children or pets alone in closed vehicles.

If in South Sudan, you are also encouraged to wear light weight, light-colored clothing, find an air-conditioned shelter if possible, and the phone number of your doctor or health facility readily available in case of emergency.

