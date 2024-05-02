CES evicts squatters around NilePet building

The Central Equatoria government demolished makeshift buildings and evicted squatters around newly inaugurated Nile Petroleum Corporation (NilePet) headquarters in Juba on Wednesday.

The demolition exercise is part of the ongoing crackdown on illegal occupants within the capital, which the state government launched this month.

The committee has urged all illegal occupants in Juba to vacate the structures identified by authorities to avoid further enforcement actions.

The state Minister of Roads and Bridges, Mawa Moses, said the initiative is part of President Salva Kiir’s directive to Governor Emmanuel Adil Anthony to remove all illegal squatters around the building.

“We have successfully implemented the directives of His Excellency the president of South Sudan during the inauguration of this office the headquarters of Nilepet,” he said.

“He directed the governor of Central Equatoria state to make sure there are no squatters around here and today we are glad to inform him that we have successfully removed this squatters around Nilepet.”

Minister Mawa said the demolition was peaceful as the affected families and businesses were cooperating. He added that the cleared space has now been handed over to the security of the oil firm headquarters.

The minister further said the state government will continue with the demolition to recovery other illegally occupied public lands including football pitches and graveyards.

“The next will be the committee going to recover football ground in Mauna, Rock City and we will also proceed to Hi Malakal Graveyard.”

“We are sending a very sincere information early to the areas we have mentioned that, the squatters in those places to please vacate the place before we come there.”

