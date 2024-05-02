2nd May 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   CES evicts squatters around NilePet building

CES evicts squatters around NilePet building

Author: Lugala Mulai | Published: 1 hour ago

Demolition of squatters around NilePet headquarters. (-)

The Central Equatoria government demolished makeshift buildings and evicted squatters around newly inaugurated Nile Petroleum Corporation (NilePet) headquarters in Juba on Wednesday.

The demolition exercise is part of the ongoing crackdown on illegal occupants within the capital, which the state government launched this month.

The committee has urged all illegal occupants in Juba to vacate the structures identified by authorities to avoid further enforcement actions.

The state Minister of Roads and Bridges, Mawa Moses, said the initiative is part of President Salva Kiir’s directive to Governor Emmanuel Adil Anthony to remove all illegal squatters around the building.

“We have successfully implemented the directives of His Excellency the president of South Sudan during the inauguration of this office the headquarters of Nilepet,” he said.

“He directed the governor of Central Equatoria state to make sure there are no squatters around here and today we are glad to inform him that we have successfully removed this squatters around Nilepet.”

Minister Mawa said the demolition was peaceful as the affected families and businesses were cooperating. He added that the cleared space has now been handed over to the security of the oil firm headquarters.

The minister further said the state government will continue with the demolition to recovery other illegally occupied public lands including football pitches and graveyards.

“The next will be the committee going to recover football ground in Mauna, Rock City and we will also proceed to Hi Malakal Graveyard.”

“We are sending a very sincere information early to the areas we have mentioned that, the squatters in those places to please vacate the place before we come there.”

 

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 18:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
South Sudan to experience week of heat stress, heavy rains: SSMS 1

South Sudan to experience week of heat stress, heavy rains: SSMS

Published Friday, April 26, 2024

SPLM: No election postponement deal between Kiir and Machar 2

SPLM: No election postponement deal between Kiir and Machar

Published Friday, April 26, 2024

EAC central bank governors meet in Juba amid single currency hints 3

EAC central bank governors meet in Juba amid single currency hints

Published Monday, April 29, 2024

Juba public clinic treats 150-200 Red Eye patients daily -official 4

Juba public clinic treats 150-200 Red Eye patients daily -official

Published Saturday, April 27, 2024

South Sudan oil to resume flow via Sudan in two months: Agar 5

South Sudan oil to resume flow via Sudan in two months: Agar

Published Friday, April 26, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Parliament unaware of alleged $13 Billion loan offer from UAE – Mori

Published 2 mins ago

China, Russia explain why they abstained from vote extending UNMISS mandate

Published 1 hour ago

CES evicts squatters around NilePet building

Published 1 hour ago

Govt, SSOMA hold pre-consultation in Nairobi ahead of peace talks

Published 4 hours ago

Robbery in Uganda falsely linked to South Sudanese family

Published 5 hours ago

U.S. humanitarian assistance must not be used to pay tax: Adler

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
2nd May 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!