Khim Swaqq to artists: Grow home content before external collabos

Author: Diko D Andew | Published: 1 hour ago

In South Sudan’s music scene, only a few artists have been able to turn their talent into profit but this comes with consistence and quality.

That’s what Dance-hall music star, and song writer Khim Swaqq is asking local artists to strive for.

By the time of writing this story, Swaqq’s latest drop  -Love LetteR on YouTube in February earned 216,873 views with just over 12,000 subscribers.

He said it takes professionalism, and strategic business-oriented mindset to get this far

Swaqq encourages local artist do what he calls side hustle to support quality production and distribution of their music through professional channels such as YouTube.

“The target should be business, and you need to invest in your desire.

“If I am not gaining,  I will pack myself off to the village. Start looking at music as a money-oriented.”

Swaqq is opposed to native artists who dash the international stage with one or two songs and seek collaborations with foreign artist.

“Let us conquer our few population with good content and we should dance at home before dancing abroad. We are good at what we are doing, we just that need to allow yourself to grow.’’

Swaqq approach to music is not just as an art but combines with strategic entrepreneurial mind-set.

Currently based in Uganda, Swaqq has garnered acclaim for his unique blend of sounds and energetic performances.

His work not only showcases versatility across genres but also reflects the rich cultural tapestry of East Africa.

By treating music as both passion and business, Khim Swaqq sets an example for aspiring artists, demonstrating that success in the music industry that requires both talent and a strategic mindset.

With a growing fan base and a collection of awards to his name, Khim Swaqq continues to push the boundaries of dance-hall music, creating a vibrant and inclusive musical experience in the region and beyond.

Khim Swaqq to artists: Grow home content before external collabos

