28th November 2022
Somalia: Four dead in al-Shabab attack on hotel

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 10 hours ago

A general view shows a deserted street in front of the presidential palace in Mogadishu. (Photo: Reuters).

At least four people have been killed and dozens are injured during a terror attack on a popular hotel in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu on Sunday night.

Somali forces have been battling to regain control of a hotel seized by militants in the centre of the capital, BBC reports.

Witnesses recount hearing multiple explosions and heavy gunfire coming from the popular Villa Rose hotel near the presidential palace.

According to the BBC, the al-Qaeda affiliated group al-Shabab has said it carried out the attack.

The Villa Rose Guest hotel is popular with government officials and several ministers have confirmed being rescued.

At least one minister, Mohamed Ahmed, is reported to have been injured while another, Environment Minister Adam Aw Hirsi, told reporters he had survived the attack.

Al-Shabab has continued to carry out attacks in central and southern Somalia despite recent government troops backed by African Union forces and local militias retaking areas previously captured by the group.

 

 

 

