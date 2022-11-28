28th November 2022
Activist protests draft election bill that ‘ignores youth welfare’

Author: Moyo Jacob Felix | Published: 9 hours ago

The Committee led chairperson Gichira Kibara (in red tie) receive proposal from Civil Society representatives. (Photo: RJMEC).

A civil society activist has declined to sign the draft national elections bill, saying some provisions for the representation of youth and persons with special needs have been removed.

Chol Majur Nhom, a representative of the Civil Society Organizations in the Constitutional Amendment Committee, says he took the decision after he realized that the bill was contrary to the proposal of the NCAC forum.

Majur argued that the NCAC in its validation earlier allocated 3% and 2% representation of youth and persons with special needs respectively into the parliament.

“During the stakeholders’ validation, we had agreed, and we proposed allocation for youth and people with disabilities; three percent for the youth, two percent for the people with disabilities,” he said.

“Later, the committee members changed their minds and they deleted what the forum adopted. So, in that matter, I cannot be able to sign the bill.”

Speaking to Eye Radio on Monday, the activist said he did not sign the bill to avoid jeopardizing the future of the young people.

The amended National Elections and Anti-corruption acts have been submitted to the Ministry of Justice for further deliberation by the council of ministers.

 

 

 

28th November 2022

