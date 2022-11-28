Torit college students boycott classes over increased tuition fee

Students at Torit Health Science Institute in Eastern Equatoria State boycotted classes Monday morning in protest over an increment in tuition fees.

The medical students made the decision after meeting to discuss ways to force the school administration to reduce the tuition fees, which were allegedly increased without a consensus.

They are accusing the administration of defying an order from the state minister of health to suspend the increment of fees until next year.

“The increment was made by one hundred percent, which was very unfortunate,” says one of the students who spoke on condition of anonymity.

He told Eye Radio that they are boycotting classes until their demands are met.

‘So, students are now crying because parents are surprised how come you are going to increase the tuition fees without informing them?”

“They decided that for all the other reasons, they are going to boycott classes until when their needs or what they want is made for them and to be open, students are saying directly that they don’t want this Principal.”

In May 2022, the students took to the streets and marched to the state ministry of health, protesting the increment.

The state minister of health then canceled the doubled tuition and assured the students that the increment would only be implemented next year.

Responding to the allegations on Monday, the school Principal, Isaac Nimeri John confirmed the gathering of the boycotting students at the college premises.

Principal Nimeri said the students have been dispersed by the security organs.

“It was this morning around six, students gathered in one of the biggest trees within the compound then I think the security organs intervened and I think they are dispersed,” he said.

“If the students may be having some issues, they are supposed to raise them immediately to the administration so that there is an amicable way of understanding one another.”

Principal Nimeri also said the students’ guild president was dismissed two weeks ago “gross misconduct.”

Torit Health Science Institute was established in 2015 with an aim of producing local human resources to provide health services at medical facilities across the state.

It now hosts students from various states of the country and beyond.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter