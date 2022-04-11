Youth activist calls for release of protesters arrested at Parliament

A youth activist has called on authorities to release four youth arrested on Monday at Freedom Hall during a protest against ongoing violence in Leer County.
Anna Nyakuet, one of the youth protestors from Unity state is now calling for the release of her colleagues.
At least four protesters have been arrested by the police in Juba on Monday, when they staged a peaceful protest against the ongoing insecurity in Leer County of Unity state.
The youth activist told Eye this morning after her colleagues were arrested.
“We call out to the leaders of Unity state, if at all they are responsible for this arrest. They are only speaking out there and their conscience concerns the youth of Unity state,” Nyakuet told Eye Radio.
‘Why do you have to arrest someone just to express what they feel from their hearts? Call us, and let’s know, justify to us and don’t arrest our people.
“We request that you release them, release our colleagues and our sisters and brothers, and don’t harm them.
“If you want a diplomatic fight, call us, we shall come and sit in front of you and let’s discuss as members of Unity state, but don’t harm our people.”
The conflict reportedly started in Mirmir cantonment site when SPLA-IO forces and their breakaway faction known as Kitgwang allegedly fought for the control of the area.
According to one of the youth activists, Darhok Reik, some youth took to freedom hallon on Monday morning to express their concerns during a parliamentary sitting.
However, Riek said the police interrupted the event and arrested some activists.
Those arrested are Gai Ruop Manguet, Puot Tap, Lawrence Chiang and Nyalel Kai Thoat.
Activist Riek also told Eye Radio that Mazala De Mabil, one of his colleagues, was later arrested separately.
He said their peaceful protest was only to draw attention of leaders on the ongoing fighting in Leer County.
“When we heard a press conference in the freedom hall by the national MPs then we went and raised the concern about what is happening in Leer county,” Riek said.
“Leer county is bleeding all this time, then when the youth of Unity state protest peacefully that what is going on in Unity state must come to an end, so the police come and dispatch us with what happened.
“Some of the youth were taken to unknown locations; they were four in number, number one Gai Ruop Manguet, Puot Tap, Lawrence Chiang and the only female Nyalel Kai Thoat.
“We try to pursuer them they were torturing and beating us saying that we only need this four and they will explain to us why they turn up in this number and protest against the removal of the governor of Unity State.”
On Sunday the commissioner of Leer County said thousands of people were displaced by the latest violence in the area.
