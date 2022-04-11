Youth activist calls for release of protesters arrested at Parliament

Anna Nyakuet, one of the youth protestors from Unity state is now calling for the release of her colleagues.

At least four protesters have been arrested by the police in Juba on Monday, when they staged a peaceful protest against the ongoing insecurity in Leer County of Unity state.

The youth activist told Eye this morning after her colleagues were arrested.

“We call out to the leaders of Unity state, if at all they are responsible for this arrest. They are only speaking out there and their conscience concerns the youth of Unity state,” Nyakuet told Eye Radio.

‘Why do you have to arrest someone just to express what they feel from their hearts? Call us, and let’s know, justify to us and don’t arrest our people.

“We request that you release them, release our colleagues and our sisters and brothers, and don’t harm them.

“If you want a diplomatic fight, call us, we shall come and sit in front of you and let’s discuss as members of Unity state, but don’t harm our people.”

The conflict reportedly started in Mirmir cantonment site when SPLA-IO forces and their breakaway faction known as Kitgwang allegedly fought for the control of the area.