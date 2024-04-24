24th April 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News | Regional   |   IGAD anticipates a week-long heat stress in South Sudan

IGAD anticipates a week-long heat stress in South Sudan

Author: Emmnaule J. Akile | Published: 1 hour ago

ICPAC map showing rainfall forest in South Sudan and the region. | Photo: ICPAC

The IGAD Climate Prediction and Application Center has anticipated what it call ‘episodes of elevated heat stress in South Sudan’ from now up to the end of this month.

In its weekly weather forecast released yesterday, ICPAC said temperature is predicted to be warmer than average across the Greater Horn of Africa.

According to environmental health and safety experts, heat stress includes a series of conditions where the body is under stress from overheating.

Heat-related illnesses include heat cramps, heat exhaustion, heat rash, or heat stroke, each with its own symptoms and treatments. Symptoms can range from profuse sweating to dizziness, cessation of sweating, and collapse.

The IGAD Climate Prediction and Application Center now says South Sudan is expected to experience the heat stress from April 23 for seven days.

Other countries that are expected to experience the heat stress within the same period are Sudan, eastern Kenya, and central to southern Somalia.

However, during the same period, ICPAC predicted heavy rainfall in parts of western and northern Kenya, north-eastern Uganda, southern Ethiopia and Somalia.

Last month, the Ministry of Environment and Forestry issued an extreme heat advisory – forecasting temperatures varying from 41 to 45 degrees Celsius for two weeks in Juba and most parts of South Sudan.

Joseph Africano Bartel, Undersecretary in the Ministry of Environment, urged the public to take precautions and avoid direct exposure to sun rays.

Bartel cautioned the public to avoid tedious outdoor activities during the daytime, stay hydrated, take cool showers, stay indoors as much as possible and avoid direct sunlight.

He also suggested regular check on those most at risk including infants, elderly and critically ill several times a day and advised against leaving children or pets alone in closed vehicles.

If in South Sudan, you are also encouraged to wear light weight, light-colored clothing, find an air-conditioned shelter if possible, and the phone number of your doctor or health facility readily available in case of emergency.

 

 

 

Currently on air

09:00:00 - 12:55:00

Sound Track Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Meet Juba’s famed mobile broadcaster Sultan Jambo 1

Meet Juba’s famed mobile broadcaster Sultan Jambo

Published Thursday, April 18, 2024

Govt confirms being sued at EAC court over Kalisto’s detention 2

Govt confirms being sued at EAC court over Kalisto’s detention

Published Friday, April 19, 2024

S. African company completes aerial survey of Jonglei oil reserve 3

S. African company completes aerial survey of Jonglei oil reserve

Published Monday, April 22, 2024

Govt notified of lawsuit over Kalisto’s forced disappearance 4

Govt notified of lawsuit over Kalisto’s forced disappearance

Published Wednesday, April 17, 2024

Central Bank introduces electronic currency auction system 5

Central Bank introduces electronic currency auction system

Published Friday, April 19, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Eye Media, UNICEF train journalists on enhancing citizen participation through media

Published 35 mins ago

IGAD anticipates a week-long heat stress in South Sudan

Published 1 hour ago

Menimen threatens to sue official over unpaid entertainment dues

Published 17 hours ago

South Sudanese artist recounts escaping human traffickers in Thailand

Published 18 hours ago

UN scales down operations as govt detains its fuel

Published 18 hours ago

S. Sudan enormous resources is ‘mind-boggling’ -EU Ambassador

Published 20 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
24th April 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!