30th April 2024
Ezo police chief wounded, daughter shot dead

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 58 mins ago

Crime barricade tape. | Courtesy.

Ezo County Inspector of Police in Western Equatoria State has been wounded and his daughter shot dead in an attack at his residence on Sunday, a local official said.

Commissioner Abel Sudani said Police Inspector, Lt. Sergeant Charles Kalisto, was shot in both legs and is currently being treated at Yambio Civil Hospital.

Mr. Sudani narrated that sporadic gunfire was heard at 8 PM on Sunday – when the inspector of police called shortly to inform him about the deadly break in.

“The police inspect called me and said he has been attacked in his home, his injured and one of his daughters is dead,” he told Eye Radio.

“Immediately, I ordered the army commander to send some MI and national security guys to his home to go and see what has happened and then, they went to his home.”

The police official was reportedly rushed to a local hospital through an ambulance provided by a local NGO to treat his injuries.

Commissioner Sudani said the neither the perpetrator nor the motive has been determined.

He however, although a wildlife officer has been arrested for allegedly threatening the Inspector of Police over the killing of a catholic priest.

He identified the suspect only as Sergeant Major Mbapai, citing an investigation is ongoing.

“I have not received the full investigation from the police, CID and other departments. The inspect said he threaten him in the market that why they abducting the priest in Tombura and Najero this was the major issue he told us.”

 

 

