Inkomoko South Sudan to empower over 20,000 entrepreneurs in 3yrs

Inkomoko South Sudan, a regional business firm has announced its commitment to empowering over 20,000 South Sudanese entrepreneurs, including refugees, within the next three years.



On Tuesday, April 23, 2024, Inkomoko sensitized South Sudanese young people in what they call a career fair to establish successful enterprises.

William Ngabonziza, the Managing Director of Inkomoko in South Sudan says it is high time the citizens move away from humanitarian dependence and become self-reliant.

“In South Sudan, by 2027, we will have 20,000 entrepreneurs. We are working with now, and by the end of this year we will be working with 2,600 already, we have been working 650 since we started 7 months ago,” Ngabonzizi said.

“By the end of the year, we will be with 2600 and by 2027 we will have reached 20,000,” he said.

“We keep growing and expanding, all this will be in all states, it’s a development program, we don’t go where there is a crisis, we don’t go where there is a maternal crisis, where we have people who are still in maternal crisis.

“We believe the Country as it is living this humanitarian and live-saving era going to recover and develop.

“We believe that the time to be in South Sudan, that’s why the board of this Organization last Year in May, they approved going to South Sudan and journey with South Sudan as they get out of the humanitarian crisis,” he concluded.

Inkomoko helps entrepreneurs in Rwanda, Kenya, and other East African countries to develop skills, mobilize resources, and network to successfully grow their businesses.

It also equips the people they work with, with knowledge, tools, and processes that are practical and applicable to economic growth.

In her remarks, Lydia Omollo, the Regional Talent Acquisition Advisor – Kenya, emphasized the importance of mentoring young people, especially graduates to achieve their dreams.

“Other things that we are trying to do and open up in our markets and especially also right now in South Sudan, is the graduate program,” Lydia said.

“Talent is a big thing. We want to hire capable people, want to also show gratitude to the community, hire young people, train them and eventually be part of us,” she said.

“We are trying to bring to life here, where we will be able to hire young graduates, mentor them, let them go through a period with us, learn, and eventually get onboarded into our system.’

Meanwhile, Barbara Mutoni, Director for Regional People and Culture in Rwanda encourages young people in the region to exchange views and experiences for better growth.

“Think without a box like that, mental agility, that you can get yourself sense to deliver very challenging tasks which one do you tie? Barbara asked.

“People are doing this, they get someone, bring them to Juba. Maybe they are from Kenya or Rwanda. These are different communities. Or someone who comes from Juba or South Sudan comes to work in Rwanda, and they get in there,” she said.

“They focus on understanding how well I can work with Barbara. How well do I work with the teams there, so that I learn from them and I also influence them? I teach them my culture, you know, that kind of thing. But then there’s also this.’

Inko Moko was first established in Rwanda in 2012 but gradually extended its operation to Kenya, Ethiopia and South Sudan.

They mainly work with micro and small entrepreneurs in Africa, providing them with business advisory, access to finance and market linkages to create thriving communities.

