MPs walk out of Parliament in protest over killing in Leer County

Two MPs have walked out of a parliamentary sitting on Monday, after the Speaker denied them a chance to inform the august house about the ongoing clashes in Unity state.



Hon. Badit Dak Wie, representing Unity state in the national assembly, walked out after the Speaker denied him a chance to inform the parliament about a petition by some youth from the unity state on the ongoing clashes in Leer.

Hon. Anok Adhiar, who hails from Lake state, also walked out of the sitting on Monday in solidarity with his colleague.

They boycotted the sitting of the submission of constitution making process bill, 2022 by the Minister of Justice, Ruben Madol Arol.

The frustrated lawmaker who hails from Unity state, rose up during the sitting and wanted to inform the parliament about the ongoing clashes in his area.

But he was denied the chance by the speaker of the Parliament, Jemma Nunu Kumba.

“Please, Honorable sit down… You sit down. I didn’t give you any chance to speak. It is the Minister of Justice who has given the floor to present the Bill,” Rt. Hon. Nunu asked the MP to sit-down.

According to another lawmaker, the assembly code of conducts, a member of parliament has the right to call for information, motion, procedure and point of order during a sitting.

According to MP Anok Adhiar, his colleague – Hon. Badit Dak Wie, representing Unity state – wanted to inform the parliament about a petition by some youth from the unity state on the ongoing clashes in Leer.

Honorable Anok, who hails from Lake state, walked out of the sitting today in solidarity with his colleague.

“Honorable MP, who is from that area rose up with the point of information but Madam Speaker Rt. Honorable Nunu Kumba is trying to breach each and every time,”Adhiar to Eye Radio.

“The point of information which is one of the very vital articles within the code of business conduct for us in the assembly is that we informed the public and government about what is happening in the rural areas of South Sudan.

“This information was a breach by the Right Honorable Madam Speaker and the MP who was raising this information walked out and I walked out in solidarity with him.

“I came out here and I found out a huge number of youth standing behind this thing and indeed what they have taken is a correct step.”

