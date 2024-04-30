One killed, five children abducted in Nyirol County

Local authorities in Nyirol County in Jonglei State said one person was killed and five children were abducted from Tel area by unknown gunmen on Tuesday morning.

Nyirol County Information Director Biel Jiek Lual Chai, said armed criminals waylaid a group of individuals travelling from Chuil Payam to Lankien.

The assailant shot at the travelers, killing one, wounding another and abducting six children.

“About the incident which happened in Tel, but there were some bus passengers who left from Chuil to Nyirol headquarters those passengers fell in an ambush at 1 am.”

Chai said the wounded was taken to the county headquarters for medical attention.

He condemned “this heinous act against innocent civilians” and called on the relevant authorities work together to recover the abducted.

“Those passengers, one of them got killed one wounded and six other children were abducted four girls and two other young boys.”

Nyirol County has been facing several criminal attacks on civilians since the beginning of this year.

