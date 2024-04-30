30th April 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | States   |   One killed, five children abducted in Nyirol County

One killed, five children abducted in Nyirol County

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 49 mins ago

Map of Jonglei State. (Wikipedia)

Local authorities in Nyirol County in Jonglei State said one person was killed and five children were abducted from Tel area by unknown gunmen on Tuesday morning.

Nyirol County Information Director Biel Jiek Lual Chai, said armed criminals waylaid a group of individuals travelling from Chuil Payam to Lankien.

The assailant shot at the travelers, killing one, wounding another and abducting six children.

“About the incident which happened in Tel, but there were some bus passengers who left from Chuil to Nyirol headquarters those passengers fell in an ambush at 1 am.”

Chai said the wounded was taken to the county headquarters for medical attention.

He condemned “this heinous act against innocent civilians” and called on the relevant authorities work together to recover the abducted.

“Those passengers, one of them got killed one wounded and six other children were abducted four girls and two other young boys.”

Nyirol County has been facing several criminal attacks on civilians since the beginning of this year.

 

 

Currently on air

19:30:00 - 20:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
South Sudan to experience week of heat stress, heavy rains: SSMS 1

South Sudan to experience week of heat stress, heavy rains: SSMS

Published Friday, April 26, 2024

IGAD anticipates a week-long heat stress in South Sudan 2

IGAD anticipates a week-long heat stress in South Sudan

Published Wednesday, April 24, 2024

Inkomoko South Sudan to empower over 20,000 entrepreneurs in 3yrs 3

Inkomoko South Sudan to empower over 20,000 entrepreneurs in 3yrs

Published Wednesday, April 24, 2024

South Sudan can be global leader in wildlife if well preserved – expert 4

South Sudan can be global leader in wildlife if well preserved – expert

Published Wednesday, April 24, 2024

SPLM: No election postponement deal between Kiir and Machar 5

SPLM: No election postponement deal between Kiir and Machar

Published Friday, April 26, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

MPs moan lack of elevators, service for disabled in public buildings

Published 23 mins ago

One killed, five children abducted in Nyirol County

Published 49 mins ago

Ezo police chief wounded, daughter shot dead

Published 58 mins ago

Diplomats voice concern over trade ministry’s e-petroleum permit policy

Published 1 hour ago

Kalisto’s lawyer allegedly threatened by security personnel

Published 1 hour ago

Over 70% of Children in S. Sudan vaccinated against critical diseases – report

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
30th April 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!