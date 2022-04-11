Presidential guard whose wife delivers triplets begs Kiir for help

A presidential guard whose wife delivered triplets has appealed to President Salva Kiir for help.



Corporate Gabriel Jal Garang, 38, said his wife delivered the three baby girls two week ago.

Sebila Manas, 28, delivered at the Giada military hospital in Juba on March 27, 2022.

One of the triplets was rushed to Juba Teaching Hospital for the Intensive Care Unit, or ICU.

Jal said his wife is struggling to breastfeed the triplets, as he cannot afford to cater for all their needs, citing financial uncertainty.

The triplets joined their two siblings in the family of Jal and Sebila.

Jal told Eye Radio that his wife and the triplets are in dire need of basic items such as milk, sugar, soap, food among others.

The Tiger Division soldier who guards the highest office in the country is now appealing to President Salva Kiir to assist him.

Jal is also appealing to well-wishers to come to the aid of his triplets and their struggling mother.

“They are three girls, when they were born my wife lost a lot of blood and one of the babies was put on an oxygen supporting machine but we thank God they are now fine,” Jal told Eye Radio.

“The only problem I am facing now is that they do not have milk because the mother cannot breastfeed all the three babies alone and I do not have anything.

“I am attached to the Tiger, at the presidential guard when the babies were born they took my request and appealed to the Division commander who approved for me three sacks of flour.

“Personally, I have not met the Division commander such that he can help me and if he does not have anything he should forward my plea to the president because I work as a presidential guard at the tiger division. I should help these children because they are the future of this Country.”

Gabriel Jal Garang is a corporal in the army. He joined the SPLA in 1999 at 15 years old.

His father died during the liberation struggle in Torit in 1989.

Jal said his salary is 1,750 South Sudanese Pounds, an equivalent to $4 dollars, which he last received in October last year.

In August last year, President Salva Kiir said he was aware that government employees are often not paid on time.

This is because civil servants and other employees on government payroll often go for nearly 7 months without salaries.

Civil servants such as doctors, nurses, teachers, and security personnel have been living in squalid conditions since the country gained independence in 2011.

Before the salary adjustment, a nurse and midwife in South Sudan used to earn between 2,000 and 5,000 South Sudanese pounds per month, while a doctor used to get 6,840 pounds a month.

A foot soldier was receiving roughly 1,500 pounds.

However, this cannot pay for their food, housing, transport, and others.

With the economic crisis and high market prices, observers argue that such an amount cannot cover basic needs of a soldier, his wife and children.

President Kiir also reemphasized the immediate plans of his administration to increase the salaries of civil servants by 100%.

He directed the line ministries to expedite the process.

In July 2021, President Kiir directed the Ministry of Finance and that of Petroleum to dedicate 5,000 barrels of crude oil per day to regularize the payment of civil servant salaries.

Kiir noted that since the government floated the South Sudanese pounds in 2015, civil servant salaries have not been adjusted.

Good Samaritans can reach Gabriel Jal Garang on this number 0921-809-696.

