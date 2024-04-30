MPs moan lack of elevators, service for disabled in public buildings

Members of parliament have complained about an alleged absence of elevators and other special services for people with disabilities in many public buildings, including the legislature.

The lawmakers are considering summoning the National Minister of Housing and Public Utilities to explain why many public buildings lack ram elevators or accessible entrances for the vulnerable group.

This came after MP Naomi Hisiaha raised the concerns to the August House on Monday.

She called for reconstruction of entrances at public buildings including the assembly entrances with facilities that will ease movement of people with disabilities and the elderly.

Ms. Hisiaha demanded that the parliament equip the August House with direct interpretation facility, sign language and interpreters as was the case in the past.

“We summon the Minister of Housing and Public Utilities to explain why many public buildings lack ram elevators or accessible entrances, special crossing for pedestrian with wheelchairs in hospitals, government offices, facilities, and public transportation,” she stated.

“I also urge the assembly to lead by example by reconstructing this assembly entrances with facilities that will ease accessibility to people living with disabilities and elderly people such as wheelchair users including entrance to this main hall and assembly restaurant.”

“Three, I urge the TNLA to equipped this August House with direct interpretation facility and sign language and interpreters as it has been the case in the past.”

Some other lawmakers concurred with the suggestion, saying it’s the government responsibility including the parliament to uphold the rights of people with special needs.

Meanwhile, lawmaker Nyayang Johnson suggested for establishment of a committee to advocate for the rights of people with disabilities.

She added that the parliament should collaborate with various stakeholders including government agencies, and civil society groups to develop effective plans for the change.

“I suggest honorable speaker, that we should form a committee to have collect some enough information from the people with disability or a lobby group because through lobby, we will be able to address a lot of issues.”

Other MPs have called for increased budget and job opportunities for people living with disabilities.

South Sudan signed the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities in February 2023, joining other international agreements aimed at protecting the rights of people with disabilities.

This collaborative approach aims to bring together expertise and resources to bring about meaningful change and ensure the full realization of disability rights in the country.

