Health experts call for dedicated vaccination efforts amid virus resurgence

Health experts have called for renewed commitment and dedication to reach every child with the live-saving vaccines as South Sudan joined the rest of the continent to commemorate the African Vaccination Week 2024 on Tuesday in Juba.

The national ministry of health and partners including the UN child agency, UNICEF as well as the UN health agency, WHO, and health practitioners observed the day at the Al Sabah Children Hospital in Juba.

Speaking during the event, the Director General for Primary Health Care at the National Ministry of Health said there is need to strengthen political commitment and multi stakeholders collaboration to reach the under-served communities.

Atem Nathan says the recurrent outbreaks of viral diseases in parts of the country indicate many have been left behind the vaccination campaigns.

“While significant number of children are vaccinated every year, many are being left behind.

Dr Nathna stressed the need to heighten political commitment and multi stakeholders collaboration to reach out the under served communities.

“As long as we still have outbreaks, it means the vaccination work is not well done yet. We need to heighten political commitment and multi stakeholders collaboration to reach the under served communities.”

UNICEF Immunization Manager Victor Sule said over five million people aged 18 years and above have been vaccinated which accounts for 82% of the target.

“Today over 5 million people aged 18 years and above have been vaccinated accounting for 82% of the target, an effort has been made to integrate the vaccine into our routine immunization and primary health care services.

He added immunization is not just a medical achievement but a testament of shared commitment to safe guarding lives.

“As we mark 50 years of expanded program on Immunization and celebrate this African Vaccination Week, let us renew our dedication to reaching every child, family and community with saving-vaccine protection.”

Despite the challenges, the Manager of the Expanded Programs on Immunization George Legge said there has been improvement in vaccination in the country.

“We are going well with the vaccination, there is improvement that is why today we tell all mothers and fathers that vaccination is lifesaving.”

He encouraged parents to ensure children are vaccinated from the date of birth.

“Do not let your child remain at home without vaccination, ensure that your child from the date of birth receives all the vaccines,” he added



Ensaf Hussein, a mother of two said, her two children received all the vaccine Sfrom the date of birth and urged mothers to take their children for viles.

“Vaccination is important to children, it protects children. A child from the date of birth must receive vaccine until it is all finished.

“I advise all parents to take their children to the hospital so that they do not regret late.”

The day was celebrated under the theme “Humanly Possible: Saving Lives Through Immunization.”

