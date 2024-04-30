Kalisto’s lawyer allegedly threatened by security personnel

The lawyer of Pan African Law Chamber, currently suing the government at the East Africa Court of Justice over the disappearance of former Juba mayor, said two security personnel have threatened him and told him to back off from the case.

Early in April, the law firm representing Kalisto’s wife, filed a lawsuit against the government over the what it describes as illegal detention of the former official who is reportedly being held incommunicado.

In a 16th April notification seen by Eye Radio, and addressed to South Sudan’s attorney general, the regional court required a response within 45 days.

Advocate Wani Santino Jada, however, said two armed security personnel in civilian uniforms, came to his office on 24th April, stating they were instructed to informed him to back off from the case.

“Some individuals came here to intimidate me they are from security and they are under instructions. I asked them who instructed them and they couldn’t explain, they came with pistols,” he said.

“They said they were just here to notify me. I told them there is no country without the rule of law unless the country is in a state of anarchy, and they became furious and emotional.”

Advocate Santino said he notified East Africa Court of Justice over the matter following after the threats.

Advocate Santino said there is no need for security personnel to get involved in threatening lawyers adding lawyers this will instill fear and obstruct administration of justice.

“I think this is just a threat to intimidate me, but of course, there is no need for those security guys to involve in such kind of threats. I am just doing my constitutional mandates as prescribed by the constitution.”

It’s exactly one month since ex-Juba Mayor Kalisto Lado was forcibly arrested and taken to unknow locations by unknown security personnel.

His wife, rights groups and foreign missions have repeatedly called on authorities to disclose Kalisto’s whereabouts or release or produce him before competent court of justice.