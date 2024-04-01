Yau Yau joins SPLM-IO, cites non-implementation of May 9 accord

The former Deputy Minister of Defense David Yau Yau has resigned from SPLM-IG and joined SPLM-IO citing a lack of implementation of the May 9 agreement between his Cobra faction and the government.

South Sudan Democratic Movement/ South Sudan Defense Army – Cobra Faction signed an agreement with the government in 2014.

The May 9 agreement ended four years of political violence in Jonglei State.

In a statement sent to Eye Radio newsroom, the former Cobra faction leader says he resigned due to what he described as a loss of vision and ideology direction by the SPLM.

Yau Yau further says the SPLM has also failed to govern and provide security throughout the country.

In a three-page document, the former governor of Boma State has criticized the SPLM-IG for its insistence on pursuing the policy of dictatorship and lack of constitutionalism.

He attributed one of the reasons for his resignation to tribalism and ethnic tendency in the system and widespread corruption with impunity.

He says he decided to join SPLM-IO to implement the 2018 revitalized peace agreement and prepare for a peaceful and democratic transition.

“We have decided to join hands with the compatriots in SPLM-IO to implement R-ARCSS and by throwing our weight to ensure a peaceful and democratic transition to a new political dispensation that shall put an end to the current regressive and repressive system which was established soon after CPA in 2005,” Yau Yau stated in a statement.

He pointed out that his resignation from the SPLM-IG will not affect the status of the Greater Pibor Administrative Area.

“This declaration neither affects the status of the Greater Pibor Administrative Area (GPAA) as such has become part and parcel of the transitional constitution of the republic of South Sudan (as amended, 2011) nor the South Sudan Defense Forces who have been integrated into the SSPDF,” said Yau Yau.

