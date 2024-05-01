EAC Youth Speaker Tombe to host regional conference in Juba

Speaker of the East Africa Youth Parliament has announced plans to conduct an inter generational conference in Juba aimed at developing an agenda for the regional youth.

Savior Tombe did not disclose the date but says, the conference will be held among youth that will be drawn from the eight partner states of the East Africa Community.

The Speaker also said the youth leadership will equally organize South Sudan High Level Youth Forum in Juba to draw together development partners, private sectors and government leaders.

“We want to organize the South Sudan High Level Youth Forum here in Juba. This is going to bring the development partners, the private sector and government leaders together such that we provide awareness on the integration agenda.

Tombe made the remarks to the press after meeting with Central Equatoria State’s Governor Emmanuel Adil Anthony on Tuesday, 30/04/2024 in Juba.

This according to him, seek to create awareness and solicit support from the development partners and the private sectors to the integration agenda.

“We want to present to the development partners and private sector the fact that their support in this integration agenda is crucial because the East African Community Youth Policy provides that the development partners and private sectors should support youth programs across the States.”

Additional Tombe said, “We have a discussion as youth of the region in Juba such that we will be able to come up and develop an agenda for the EAC Youth in general.”

The East Africa Youth Parliament (EAYP) is a cross boarder regional policy advocacy platform under the East Africa Legislative Assembly bringing together national sectorial youth leaders from the East African Community partner states.

It ranges from the sub-regional and regional to the East African level, in which young women and men are leaders, entrepreneurs, members of Parliament, national youth council, human rights activists and youth leaders, and representatives from civil society organizations.

The parliament focuses on the inclusion of young people in strengthening democracies, good governance, and political processes through civic engagement & creative advocacy in the East African Partner States.

The Youth Parliament allows young men and women to sit at one table, discuss the challenges and issues at the East Africa level and write resolutions.

With this, young men and women take part in the decision-making processes and physically practice the appropriate ways to advocate and push for their agenda in the decision-making body.

