1st April 2024
Gola downplays Yau Yau resignation, accuses party members over defection

Gola downplays Yau Yau resignation, accuses party members over defection

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 27 mins ago

Gola Boyoi, former South Sudan Youth Union Chairperson - Courtesy

The former South Sudan Youth Union Chairperson has downplayed the resignation of David Yau Yau and accused unnamed individuals of pushing him out of SPLM-IG.

Gola Boyoi who comes from the Greater Pibor Administrative Area, posted on his social media page on Monday, April 1, 2024, after Yau Yau declared joining SPLM-IO.

In a statement sent to Eye Radio newsroom, the former Deputy Defence Minister attributed his resignation from SPLM-IG to a lack of implementation of the May 9 agreement between his Cobra faction and the government.

However, Gola downplayed the resignation of Yau Yau from SPLM-IG as something that will not have any impact on SPLM-IG in the Greater Pibor Administrative Area.

He claimed that Yau Yau was forced to leave the party by people he didn’t name.

The former youth leader pointed out that he was unhappy seeing Yau Yau leaving the party.

“I am not happy with those who forced Yau Yau to leave the party by elbowing him. However, Yau Yau made a wrong political calculation by joining the IO,” Gola said.

“I want to assure the public that there are still many committed SPLM cadres in GPAA who have the same level of influence and popularity as him, so his defection will not have any significant negative impact on our mighty party,” he said.

Yau Yau’s South Sudan Democratic Movement/ South Sudan Defense Army – Cobra Faction signed an agreement with the government in 2014.

The agreement ended four years of political violence in Jonglei State.

In October 2023, Kiir removed Yau Yau from the SPLM governing body and the parliament.

The South Sudanese leader also revoked the appointment of Butrus Ochalla Ojulu as a member of the Legislative Council of the Pibor Administrative Area representing the SPLM Party in Pochalla North.

Yau Yau held various government positions after abandoning the rebellion, including becoming the chief administrator of the Greater Pibor Area and deputy minister of defence.

