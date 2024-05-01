Futuyo summons commissioners, deploys SSPDF to Tambura

The Governor of Western Equatoria State has summoned three County Commissioners to explain the motives behind the rampant killing of civilians in their areas and ordered military deployment to Tambura.

In a statement issued yesterday, obtained by Eye Radio, Alfred Futuyo Karaba gave to Mathew Edward Mabenge of Tambura, Charles Abel Sudan of Ezo and Gabriel Nvolo Ferdinand of Nagero County 72 hours ultimatum to provide answers to the rampant killings.

In a separate statement, he also ordered the deployment of the South Sudan People’s Défense Forces’ Division Six to Tambura County for a period of one month to quell tensions and fear among the locals.

This comes a week after the Commissioner of Tambura County Mathew Mabenge reported two separate attacks by unidentified assailants leaving one man injured and eight houses burned.

He said the incidents occurred in two separate scenarios with the first incident on Thursday in Lingemo Boma where armed bandits attacked the residence of a sub chief and set his house on fire.

The second attack according to Mabenge occurred on Friday in Tambura town, where seven houses were burned down and one person was injured.

He stated that the assailants tried to kidnapped the sub-chief in Lingemo Boma at the border with Central African Republic, adding that the chief escaped.

The decision also comes after the disappearance of Nagero Parish Priest and injuring of Nagero Inspector of Police and killing of her daughter on Sunday.

The situation escalated in recent days with reported of targeted killing and abductions.

On Tuesday, the United Nations Mission in South Sudan said tensions between communities from different ethnic backgrounds are high following a series of incidents, including the killing of civilians, disappearance of a priest who is a member of the Tambura peace committee, and the torching of homes.

The UN mission said due to fears of further violence, more than 13,000 people have sought sanctuary at a displacement camp outside its temporary base, and 4000 have arrived at another such site in Tambura town.

To defuse the tension, UNMISS reinforced security around its temporary base in Tambura and scaled up patrols to protect civilians.

