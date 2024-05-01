1st May 2024
67,000 S.Sudanese youths acquired vocational skills since 2010 -Hoth Mai

Author: Emmanuel J. Akile | Published: 1 hour ago

One of the students of St. Vincent de Paul during their final exams at St. Vincent vocational training center in Juba - Credit: Kafuki Jada/Eye Radio - Dec. 12, 2022

The government has trained 67,000 youths in the vocational training centers across the country from 2010 to 2023, according Labor Minister James Hoth Mai.

The labor official told Eye Radio Dawn Show on Wednesday that the youth have been equipped with skills in the fields of electricity, plumbing, bakery, information technology, tailoring, building, painting, welding, among others.

“From 2010 up to 2023, so far we have trained 67,000 youth in our vocational training centers, government and private sector, and it is really very important to us,” he said

Mai said many of the youth are now employed in various institutions while other others have opened up their own businesses.

“These people are working now, opening their own businesses and after 10 year, 15 years they will have properties, and become even the middle class  to be a bridge between poor and rich,” he added.

The government -with some support from donors have established vocational training centers  in state capitals from Juba MTC, to Torit, Yambio, Bor, Malakal, Wau, Aweil, and Rumbek.
According to the World Bank, half of the country population are children younger than 18, and more than 72 percent are younger than 30.

It said youth in the country experience many challenges, ranging from limited access to educational opportunities and health services, to high unemployment and limited opportunities to engage in productive livelihoods.

 

 

1st May 2024

