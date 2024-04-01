Three killed in cattle-related incident in Nyirol County

At least three people have been killed in a cattle-related incident in Nyirol County of Jonglei over the weekend, according to authorities.

Nyirol County Commissioner spokesperson, Biel Jiek Lual says the first attack occurred on Saturday in Porbor Boma.

Biel says this resulted in significant losses to the community with a considerable number of cattle raided.

He says two of those killed were from the attackers’ side.

Meanwhile, in the second cattle raid in Yakuach Boma on Sunday, there were no casualties.

Biel says the two incidents highlight a distressing trend of violence and lawlessness that threatens the stability and security of the area.

“There are two attacks, which have happened in Yakuach, the perpetrators only raided cattle and there is no one was killed in the incident,” Biel told Eye Radio from the Lankien town of Nyirol County.

“They came and attacked Porbor Boma in the early morning hours, around 3 AM and they attacked the area. During the attack, the criminals lost two people and from our side, one person was killed,” he said.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter