Juba public clinic treats 150-200 Red Eye patients daily -official

Buluk area in Juba is receiving between 150 and 200 patients suffering from conjunctivitis also known as Red Eye disease daily amid surge in cases, the Medical Director has said.

Early this week, the national Ministry Health issued a high alert about the disease outbreak.

This was after it recorded a total of 382 cases screened and managed in the border town of Nimule as of 16th April 2024.

The outbreak, according to the ministry, was first detected among travelers from Uganda at the Nimule border town of Magwi County, and later in Juba.

” It is the fourth or six day we are seeing around 150 to 200 patients in a day here with epidemic case of conjunctivitis.

“This virus is very contagious, it spreads very fast and actually the symptoms and signs are very difficult to manage because of discomfort redness ,pain and even sometimes difficulty in seeing light,” said Dr, Jospeh Manday Lawrence, the Medical Director of the Buluk Eye Clinic.

Dr, Jospeh Manday Lawernce has appealed to the public to adhere to the sanitation standards including frequent wash of hands with soap and clean water.

“People not panic, you just observe public health precaution. No shaking of hands. Don’t touch your eyes frequently, and don’t share a linens or even handkerchief and even the cosmetics especially ladies.”



Red Eye is caused by various factors including viral and bacterial infections, seasonal allergies, and reactions to eye medications.

The disease is highly contagious and can be spread from person to person through direct contact, and sharing of personal items.

The symptoms include redness in the white of eye or inner eyelid, increased tears, thick yellow discharge over the eyelashes, itching, blurred vision, and sensitivity to light.

The infection period is within the first 10 to 12 days but the disease can last up to three weeks.

