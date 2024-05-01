UNMISS’s renewed one-year mandate includes aiding electoral process

The Security Council has extended the mandate of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan for one year, until 30 April 2025, with additional task to provide technical assistance to the unity government on the conduct of elections.

It has also maintained its force levels to cope with the continuing political, security and humanitarian challenges in South Sudan.

Adopting resolution 2-7-2-9 by a vote of 13 in favor to none against, with two abstentions, Russia and China, the Council decided that UNMISS should advance a multiyear strategic vision to prevent a return to civil war and an escalation of violence.

The Security Council says the extension will also enable the country’s self-reliance, address the critical gaps towards building durable peace at the local and national levels, support inclusive and accountable governance, and provide support for free and fair, peaceful elections.

The Council maintained the Mission’s troop ceiling of 17,000 personnel and a police ceiling of 2,101 personnel, including 88 justice and corrections advisors. It also expressed its readiness to consider adjustments to UNMISS force levels and capacity-building tasks based on security conditions on the ground.

According to the Security Council, the Mission’s mandate covers four main areas.

These include; the protection of civilians; creating the conditions conducive to the delivery of humanitarian assistance; supporting the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement and the peace process; and monitoring, investigating, and reporting on violations of international humanitarian law and violations and abuses of human rights.

The resolution also details the Mission’s electoral assistance to the unity government and other relevant parties by focusing on expert advice on technical aspects of the conduct of elections; support to voter education programs to prevent and respond to election violence.

UNMISS will also continue trainings and dialogues among all political stakeholders to mitigate tensions throughout the electoral period; and provide technical assistance and logistical support for creating the conditions conducive to free and fair elections.

