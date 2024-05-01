You are here: Home | Uncategorized | Yei Joint Stars crowned S. Sudan Women Cup champions for 3rd time
Yei Joint Stars FC were on Tuesday, 30/04/2024 crowned the champions of the 3rd Edition of the South Sudan National Women’s Cup season 2023/2024, for the 3rd time.
Their third times title came after their 3-0 win over Tiger United FC (Aweil) Tuesday evening at Buluk Playground.
The even was attended by the sports figures including the national minister of youth and sports and many other sports officials from state and national
During the awarding ceremony at buluk playground yesterday Coach Sony Harriet was awarded the best coach of the tournament.
Meanwhile Anyiet Wek Maduok, won the top scorer, Mary Dawa, best player and Teresa Nawal, best goalkeeper of the tournament.
Tiger United FC progressed to the final stage after beating Al Wehida FC (Yambio) 2-0 in semi final match on Sunday and Joint Stars overcome Alhilal FC on same day.
However, Al Wahida FC Yambio (Women) has won the third position of South Sudan National Women Cup earlier on Yuesday morning after beating Alhilal FC Wau in third and fourth position match determination this morning.
Alwahida FC took the lead 20 minutes after the kick-off before the they doubled their lead in 5 minutes later.
In the second halve time Alhilal FC score the reconcile goal but Alwahida scored the third goal before the game ended by 4:2 for Alwahida FC.
With the results, Alwahida secured the third position while Alhilal FC is the fourth.
According to the head of organizing committee the winner will receive the trophy plus the financial price which is amount of 5000 USD while the runner up will receive 3000 USD.
However, the third position (Alwahida FC) will receive $2000.
In addition to that the winner will represent the nation in the upcoming CECAFA women cup.
