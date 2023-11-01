1st November 2023
Yakani blames bootlickers for bad blood in presidency

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 1 hour ago

CEPO Director Edmund Yakani | Photo: Awan Moses/Eye Radio.

A civil society activist has blamed loyalists to the two peace principal parties for creating a trust deficit between President Kiir and his first deputy Dr. Riek Machar.

Edmund Yakani, the Executive Director of Community Empowerment for Progress Organization, believes that it is crucial for members of political parties to question their leaders to prioritize the interests of the country.

“Some of you who are the party members, can you question your principals, can they put the interest of the country first, asked Yakani on Tuesday during the peace and security conference organized by  Young Women Christian Association.

Yakani blames some supporters for what he says their messages are amplifying the trust deficit between President Salva Kiir, Dr. Riek Machar, and others.

“Because your messages are amplifying a deficit in trust and confidence among the principals, it is not the principals, I will not blame President Salva.”

He says such supporters are investing in their own personal gain to obtain luxury vehicles such as V8s and titles.

‘I will not blame Riek I will blame the members who like to invest in the deficit to grow between Salva and Riek for their benefits to remain in V8s or titles.

“You go from contributing to the growth of trust between Salva and Riek, between Salva and Taban Deng, Taban Deng, and the rest,” he appealed, adding that: When we vote you come to parliament as MP through the power of our vote you will feel the beauty of politics.”

 

  

