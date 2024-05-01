1st May 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Uncategorized   |   Yei Joint Stars crowned three-time champions of S . Sudan Women Cup

Yei Joint Stars crowned three-time champions of S . Sudan Women Cup

Author: Elshiekh Chol | Published: 28 mins ago

 Yei Joint Stars FC were on Tuesday, 30/04/2024 crowned the champions of the 3rd Edition of the South Sudan National Women’s Cup season 2023/2024, for the 3rd time.

Their third times title came after their 3-0 win over Tiger United FC (Aweil) Tuesday evening at Buluk Playground.

The even was attended by the sports figures including the national minister of youth and sports and many other sports officials from state and national

During the awarding ceremony at buluk playground yesterday Coach Sony Harriet was awarded the best coach of the tournament.

Meanwhile Anyiet Wek Maduok, won the top scorer, Mary Dawa, best player and Teresa Nawal, best goalkeeper of the tournament.

Tiger United FC progressed to the final stage after beating Al Wehida FC (Yambio) 2-0 in semi final match on Sunday and Joint Stars overcome Alhilal FC on same day.

However, Al Wahida FC Yambio (Women) has won the third position of South Sudan National Women Cup earlier on Yuesday morning after beating Alhilal FC Wau in third and fourth position match determination this morning.

Alwahida FC took the lead 20 minutes after the kick-off before the they doubled their lead in 5 minutes later.

In the second halve time Alhilal FC score the reconcile goal but Alwahida scored the third goal before the game ended by 4:2 for Alwahida FC.

With the results, Alwahida secured the third position while Alhilal FC is the fourth.

According to the head of organizing committee the winner will receive the trophy plus the financial price which is amount of 5000 USD while the runner up will receive 3000 USD.

However, the third position (Alwahida FC) will receive $2000.

In addition to that the winner will represent the nation in the upcoming CECAFA women cup.

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:30:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
South Sudan to experience week of heat stress, heavy rains: SSMS 1

South Sudan to experience week of heat stress, heavy rains: SSMS

Published Friday, April 26, 2024

SPLM: No election postponement deal between Kiir and Machar 2

SPLM: No election postponement deal between Kiir and Machar

Published Friday, April 26, 2024

South Sudan can be global leader in wildlife if well preserved – expert 3

South Sudan can be global leader in wildlife if well preserved – expert

Published Wednesday, April 24, 2024

Juba public clinic treats 150-200 Red Eye patients daily -official 4

Juba public clinic treats 150-200 Red Eye patients daily -official

Published Saturday, April 27, 2024

South Sudan oil to resume flow via Sudan in two months: Agar 5

South Sudan oil to resume flow via Sudan in two months: Agar

Published Friday, April 26, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Yei Joint Stars crowned three-time champions of S . Sudan Women Cup

Published 28 mins ago

67,000 S.Sudanese youths acquired vocational skills since 2010 -Hoth Mai

Published 1 hour ago

Futuyo summons commissioners, deploys SSPDF to Tambura

Published 2 hours ago

S. Sudan to experience another week of heat stress

Published 4 hours ago

EAC Youth Speaker Tombe to host regional conference in Juba

Published 4 hours ago

UNMISS’s renewed one-year mandate includes aiding electoral process

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
1st May 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!