2nd Division Jamus FC reaches S. Sudan Cup final in dramatic penalty shootout

Jamus FC, Juba have made it to the final of South Sudan Cup after overcoming a first division club Simba FC in a dramatic game on Tuesday .

The two teams cautiously entered the semi with high hopes with both teams failing to find the back of the nets in both first and second halves.

After the official full time the bitter rivals went for penalties shootout to determine the winner.

Jamus FC won 11: 10 and has become the first team from second division to qualified to the final.

However, fighting ensure as disappointed Simba fans attacked referee accusing him of poorly refereeing the penalty shoot-outs.

The referees left the field with great difficulty after the angry fans attacked them, forcing stadium security to take them to more secure rooms under tight protection .

With the results, Jamus FC is the first team from the second division to qualify to the final of South Sudan Cup in Juba.

Commenting on the match, Buffalo coach James Alier described the match as the most difficult for his team since the beginning of the tournament.

Alier Said;”Simba that we played against today (Tuesday) is not the team that we know, they were perfect and difficult to play with, I think my colleague Simon has done the best to this team,,

He added that “let me acknowledge the great efforts been played by my team, wasn’t an easy to win today (Tuesday) but we deserve it.”

In regard to their opponent in the final, Alier says they are ready to face either Malakia or Kator FCs who are facing each other on Wednesday.

On his part the manger of Simba FC, Simon James Yorhas apologized on behalf of their supporters for what happen after match.

He called on the fans to be patient for the best to come.

“I’m really sorry for what happened today (Tuesday), I didn’t expect this chaos, this is football we need to be ready for everything, we have lost the game but we need to work hard again,”

The Juba local football Association has not yet issued any statement regarding the event

