Juba City budget depleted in first quarter, says Mayor

The Mayor of Juba City has called for a review of the institution’s budget after being told the fiscal budget for 2023/24 has already been spent.

Flora Gabriel says her administration has prioritized the opening of roads, rehabilitating small bridges, and improving security and garbage collection in the city.

However, it is faced with the challenge of resources to embark on the project.

“We have the challenge of resources, we are not sure about our budget if it is really enough for us to go ahead with our work,” said Mayor Flora during her visit to Munuki block.

“We want to open roads, we want to rehabilitate small bridges, we have the issue of security, we have challenges in the markets, we have a problem of garbage and health, we have many problems,” she said.

Flora said her administration was informed that the budget has finished or already been used in the first quarter of the annual budget.

“We have to look at our priorities as the city council, when we came to the office we were informed that the budget has finished or has already been used and we are just in the first quarter of the 2023/2024 budget.”

“We have to review our way of spending, and we have to review the companies that are working and we want to know the debts of the city council.”

