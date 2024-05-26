26th May 2024
Warrap farmers receive over 1,000 ox-ploughs

Author: Nyathong William | Published: 5 hours ago

World Vision-donated ox-ploughs handed to Warrap State. (-)

Warrap State government and development partners have distributed more than 1,000 ox-ploughs to farmers in the six counties and other sub-counties.

The state minister of agriculture, Deng Madut Deng, said his office received the farming equipment and handed them over to the counties.

Madut said the project, funded by World Vision organization, started in 2022 and will run up to 2026, and aims to boost agricultural production in the state.

“So far, we have received more than 1,000 because this project started in 2022, 2023 and 2024 and it will retain in 2026. The project is being funded by World Vision,” he said.

“World Vision is the one who suppling those machine or ox-ploughs, in order to boost agricultural producers in the state particular in 6 Counties of Warrap State.”

Deng Madut said the machinery will benefit farmers from Gogrial West, Twic, Gogrial East, Tonj North, Tonj East and Tonj South. He added that each county will likely receive 100 ox-ploughs.

“It depends on the funding from the donor to the implementing partner. Last year, each county received 100 ox-ploughs, but this year it is still the same figure 100 per county.”

 

 

