You are here: Home | National News | News | Peace | Politics | Gen. Sumbeiyo prohibits parties from unilateral press statements
The Chief mediator for the Tumaini peace mediation process has directed South Sudanese delegates in Nairobi, Kenya to refrain from unilateral media appearances, press statements, and sharing of mediation document.
Given the critical and sensitive state of the Tumaini Initiative mediation process, the Chief Mediator hereby directs the delegates, parties and stakeholders to refrain from making unilateral media appearances, press statements, and sharing of mediation documents,” partially reads the statement on 15 June, 2024.
Lazaro additionally added that the delegates should first consult his office before giving any communication to the media.
The aim, the Kenyan mediator said, is to give factual updates about the ongoing peace process to the media and public.
Lazaro, also said; “the secretariat shall arrange any joint media appearances which is deemed useful to conduct the proceedings.”
The Tumaini Initiative mediation process has been on going since May in which the peace parties, transitional government and South Sudan opposition movement (SSOMA) are having negotiations in Nairobi, Kenya.
The parties are said to have narrowed their differences and are closed to strike a deal, but details about the stage at which the negotiation has reached has not been made public.
Published 35 mins ago
Published 50 mins ago
Published 4 hours ago
Published 4 hours ago
Published 5 hours ago
Published 22 hours ago
Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.
Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.