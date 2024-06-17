Extreme heat claims 19 lives in Hajj 2024 pilgrimage

At least 19 pilgrims are said to have died from extreme heat in the ongoing Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, according to officials.

Jordan’s foreign ministry reportedly said 14 of its nationals succumbed t0 sun stroke resulting from the extreme heat wave with 17 others reported missing.

Meanwhile, the Iranian Red Crescent confirmed that five Iranian pilgrims also died, but did not state how they died.

According Jordanian officials, searches were ongoing for those missing.