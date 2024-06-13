13th June 2024
BoSS prints banknotes with new currency name ‘South Sudan pound’

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 5 hours ago

New specimen of Central Bank's 1,000 banknotes. (-)

The Central Bank has started issuing new 1,000 banknotes with a change in the wording to South Sudan Pound instead of South Sudanese Pounds, in line with the Banking Act 2012 and 2023 amended.

A public notice issued and signed by Bank Governor Dr. James Alic Garang, mentioned that these newly issued banknotes have the same principal characteristics as the previously issued 1,000 banknotes.

There is, however, a change in the wording of this series to South Sudan Pound instead of South Sudanese Pound, Dr. Garang said.

He further mentioned that all other specifications remain the same.

“The Bank of South Sudan urges all financial and non-financial institutions to take note of the same notice,” he stated.

In 2023, the National Parliament passed the Bank of South Sudan Act 2011, Amendment Bill 2023, and changed the name of the country’s currency unit from ‘South Sudanese Pound’ to ‘South Sudan Pound.

It also passed the Banking and Other Financial Institutions Amendment Bills 2023, to conform to the 2018 peace deal and Article 182 of the transitional constitution.

The article maintains the establishment of the Central Bank dubbed as the Bank of South Sudan, mandated to provide banking services in accordance with the constitution and laws and acts as an independent corporate legal entity.

 

 

