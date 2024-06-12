12th June 2024
Coach attributes South Sudan’s 3-0 loss to individual error

Author: El-Sheikh Chol | Published: 5 hours ago

Players from Sudan and South Sudan engage in a clash during their match at Juba National Stadium on June 11, 2024. Photo Credit: Moses Awan/Eye Radio

The Head Coach of Bright Stars expressed disappointment following Tuesday’s defeat against the Sudanese team at the FIFA World Cup qualifiers, attributing it to a significant individual error.

Francis Nicolas Dupuis made these remarks Wednesday, June 12, 2024, a day after South Sudan experienced a setback in their first home game following the recent renovations at the Juba National Stadium.

Dupuis commended his players for displaying strong football during the first half of the game.

“I am very proud of what the players did on the pitch. The first half was perfect, and we should have secured a lead by scoring two or more goals. Unfortunately, we conceded a goal in the 49th minute,” Dupuis stated.

He continued, “The beginning of the second half showed promise, but an unfortunate individual error allowed the Sudanese team to score. Subsequently, the match became more challenging, with morale dipping and the Sudanese gaining momentum.”

In response to the unexpected defeat, Michael Daniel, chairman of the national team committee, issued an apology to the fans.

“The defeat came as a serious shock to the entire nation, especially as we were anticipating celebrating the renovated stadium in a positive light,” he expressed.

