Wounded thug in Yambio church, aid worker robberies arrested

One of the thugs involved in raiding of a church and shooting of an aid worker in Yambio last week has been arrested after he was found receiving treatment in a neighboring county.

On Friday, Yambio County Commissioner Mbiko Barakat said the four men – two of whom were carrying firearms, broke into Continuing Evangelical Episcopal Communion church on Thursday evening.

The robber stole 100,000 South Sudanese pounds and two mobile phones.

The same burglars attempted to rob a nearby house, when the owner – an aid worker identified as Mario Ngbari wrestled one of them and got hold of his gun.

In an attempt to rescue his colleague, another robber opened fire at Ngbari, but the bullet missed him, hitting the seized colleague.

A second bullet hit Ngbari, breaking his right arm. The robbers who first fled, returned later on and took away their injured colleague.

Speaking to Eye Radio on Monday, 17/06/2024, the Acting Police Commissioner of Yambio County said they received an information about the injured person receiving treatment at Nzara County where the unnamed suspect was arrested from and was brought back to Yambio town.

General Ishag Abud said the suspect is nursing bullet wound in his right leg.

“Yesterday (Sunday), we received information that there is an injured person receiving treatment in Nzara about 15 kilo meters from Yambio here. We send our forces there and they found an injured person in the leg and he was brought to Yambio.

He is injured in the right leg; we will tell you his name later because there are other three suspects with him to be arrested, ” the police official confirmed the arrest of the suspected criminal to Eye Radio.

