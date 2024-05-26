Starford university students to pay tuition fees in US dollars

Starford International University in Juba has made it mandatory for students to pay their tuition fees in United States dollars in an apparent adjustment to the current economic crisis.



A statement signed by the private university’s finance manager, Atem Arop indicated that the decision was taken in a board meeting on Thursday.

The circular requires students pursuing bachelor’s degrees from First Year to Fourth Year to pay 300 dollars per semester, regardless of the department.

It further directs that students pursuing diplomas regardless of their departments, will pay 250 US dollars per semester from the First Year to the Third Year.

The private university further urged students with tuition arrears from the previous semesters to clear their balances before 25th of June 2024.

It added that any student who fails to clear his or her debts will face the penalties of additional charges.

