13th June 2024
Uganda police arrest 8 suspects printing fake South Sudanese pounds

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 2 hours ago

Luke Owoyesigyire, the Deputy Public Relations Officer for Kampala Metropolitan Police. (UPF).

Uganda police have arrested eight suspects involved in counterfeit money printing business and confiscated fake currencies from different countries including South Sudanese pounds.

Luke Owoyesigyire, Deputy Public Relations Officer for Kampala Metropolitan Police, said the Directorate of Crime Intelligence successfully conducted the operation at Elite Arcade on Nasser Road.

In a press statement, Owoyesigire, said the eight suspects led by a Ugandan national Mukasa Ronald, are involved in the distribution, making and sale of counterfeit money.

“The principal dealer, Mukasa Ronald, was apprehended along with his accomplices: Mugumya Geey, Brian Abaho, Joel Kagame, Ogadi Ronald, Namuwaya Shadia, Segwayi Rodgers, and Abu Mayanja,” he said.

“During the operation, the team recovered counterfeit money in various currencies, including Ugandan shillings, South Sudanese Pounds, US Dollars, Euros, Rwandan Francs, United Kingdom Pounds, Kuwaiti Dinars, among others.”

The incident occurred two weeks after the South Sudan Security Service arrested three suspected criminals in the office of Western Equatoria Governor Futuyo, who were found in possession of two money counterfeiting machines and fake dollars.

Meanwhile, the Kampala police official said the materials used in the production of counterfeit money were seized.

They include films, papers with images, chemicals, CPUs, monitors, and digital printers.

Mr. Owoyesigire said the suspects will be charged with dealing in counterfeits and will be subsequently arraigned in court once the investigations are concluded.

The police said it remains committed to combating counterfeit operations and ensuring the integrity of our financial system.

 

 

