17th June 2024
Juba prison, orphanages get livestock donation in Muslim festivals

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 4 hours ago

Some of the goats delivered to Juba Prison and Orphanages|Courtesy Photo

The Somali Business Community in South Sudan has donated several livestock to orphanages and inmates at Juba Central Prison in commemoration of the Eid al-Adha.

“Somalia business community in South Sudan today (Sunday) donated sacrificial animals in the form of cows and goats to prisons and orphanages in and around Juba to provide essential assistance and nourishment during its celebrations,” confirmed Abdullahi Hassan Ali, the Chief Executive Officer of Somali Business Association in Juba,

Hassan said the livestock delivered yesterday include 3 bulls and 20 goats.

They were handed over to representatives of Juba’s main prison dabbed as Blue House Prison ISP operations prison along the river.

“Therefore, we must always remember and prioritize Eid commemoration and other festivals that this activity serves as a reminder to always be grateful, and that the contribution of the Somalia business community is truly be felt by the most underprivileged people in the country,’ he added.

When contacted by Eye Radio, the Director of Juba Central Prison Major General Atok Baraj confirmed receiving the donation.

In May 2022, the Somali community alongside the South Sudan Islamic Council aided the released of seven inmates serving different terms at the Juba Central prison by paid their pending fines.

The inmates were jailed for petty crimes including failure to pay debts and court fines.

17th June 2024

