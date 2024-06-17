Chairperson Taban Paride forms youth union executive body

The newly elected chairperson of the South Sudan National Youth Union on Sunday appointed a 27-member executive body.

Taban Paride Lokasmoi yester day appointed Motwakil Awol Mamuoras as the Deputy Chairperson, Emmanuel William Atit as Secretary General and Taban Philip Patrick as the Deputy Secretary General.

He also appointed Majok John Mamer and Chol Atem as Secretary and Deputy Secretary for Finance and investment respectively with Elizabeth Lou Panther as Sectretary for External Affairs and Awein James Mayo to deputize him.

The appointment also includes Thess Marial Rong as Secretary for Information and Public Relations, and Kong Kong as the Deputy

Whereas Arek Garang Mou is thes Secretary for State Affairs and Manut Aniek Akech as the Deputy.

Taban proceeded to appoint Florence Ajiba Richard as Secretary for Planning and Research and Nyok Rupiny Majok as Deputy Secretary with Angeth John Kenyi as Secretary for Training and Youth Empowerment deputized by Majok Riak Dhuor.

The Youth President also appointed Murye Evans Tansuk as Secretary for Membership and Home Affairs while Aduei Chol Mayen shall serve as the Deputy.

The appointment also includes Karina Ajok Lual as Secretary for Gender and Social Welfare and Uguak Dut Uguak as her deputy while Jepete John Aquilla as Secretary for Culture and Heritage deputized by Nyayoni Michael Ruot as Deputy.

Kojile Samuel Gai has been appointed in the Sports docket as Secretary whereas Moses Ujua Utho to serve as his deputy and Gurgur Luny Buot as Secretary for Health, Environment and Humanitarian Affairs with Nyanjang Kuol Dau as deputy.

Taban further appointed Machar Akot Machar as Secretary for Education and Scholarship and Najwa Majid Babiker as deputy.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter