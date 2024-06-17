How regional govts seek to block armed groups from trading in minerals

South Sudan is set to host the first International Conference on Minerals in Great Lakes Region in November, 2024 that will seek mechanisms to block armed groups from accessing market for national resources across member states, according to an official.

South Sudan on Saturday, 15/06/2024 signed a memorandum of understanding, affirming its acceptance to host the event in Juba later this year.

” Today (Saturday), we signed a memorandum of understanding for South Sudan to host the coming Regional Conference that will be in November. And so, we are happy that we will be hosting this event in November .

“We have already done the preparations and they (the region) have helped us a lot by giving us their experience in this aspect,’ announced Dr Cosmos Pitia Kujju, South Sudan’s Undersecretary in the Ministry of Mining.

The conference is expected to bring together the civil society, academicians and the private sector from 12 member states aimed at addressing illegal exploitation of natural resources in the region.

Meanwhile, Emmanuel Mali, the director for democracy and good governance at the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region said the slated event will particularly focus on illegal exploitation especially by armed groups.

One of the proposed mechanisms to be discussed is the issuance of regional certificates for minerals.

“We together want to mitigate the illegal institutional exploitation of the natural resources, especially funding to armed groups in the region.

“We came here to share and also learn from South Sudan what they are doing, what initiatives are there, and how together we can ensure that the process of having a regional certificate for minerals..

Mali commended South Sudan’s acceptance to host the conference he said will draw various stakeholders from the member state.

“We are honored that the Republic of South Sudan has agreed to host this particular show and work together to see that success.

“We intend to bring all the 12 member states of the International Conference on Great Lakes Region including Civil Society, academia and the private sector to discuss ways, and needs to ensure that as Citizens, we benefit from the natural resources or the betterment of our people and that of the region,” he added.



There are a vast of metallic minerals spreading all over South Sudan including gold, copper, zinc, lead, manganese, iron, silver, and tin among others.

